Count On Adventure While Learning To Count In New Children's Book DR. TOAD COUNTS TO TWELVE

Charleston, SC, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcomer to the world of children's literature, Myra Wann fell in love with writing while in elementary school. But her story writing would take a back seat to her other great love – teaching. For twenty-five years, she taught in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale County public school systems in Georgia. Instructing students in the subjects of English, language arts, math, science, social studies, computer skills and art, she was a devoted teacher right up until the day she retired. With newfound time, she returned to her passion for writing and began revising her stories for publication. And it seems even retirement can't keep her from continuing to help shape young minds. In her debut children's book, Ms. Wann introduces little children to the concept of counting with the help of a highly regarded doctor.

In“Dr. Toad Counts to Twelve,” readers are introduced to Dr. Toad, a caring amphibian doctor with a knack for spotting numbers in nature. From one big lily pad to twelve beautiful roses, Dr. Toad discovers just how fun counting can be while on his way to visit Mr. and Mrs. Rabbit and their new baby bunnies. With each number from one to twelve, a new adventure awaits, engaging children's intellectual curiosity and memory recall. The perfect interactive read-aloud for teachers and parents,“Dr. Toad Counts to Twelve” makes learning numbers exciting for all. Complete with a matching game to help children recognize numbers and number words, this educational adventure is sure to delight fans of“The Berenstain Bears” or books by Richard Scarry.

“Dr. Toad Counts to Twelve” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and .

Myra D. Wann is a retired public school teacher. She holds a B.A. in English and secondary education, a M.A. in middle grades education and an Ed.S. in middle grades education with specializations in Math and Language Arts. After twenty-five years in the classroom, she rediscovered her passion for writing. When not revising a story, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, volunteering at her church, teaching Children's Church and volunteering with a local Scouting America Pack and Troop (Formerly Boy Scouts of America), and painting. She lives in Conyers, Georgia with her Australian Shepherd, Savannah, and her four cats, Lady Midnight, Simon Tiberius, Spitfire and Panda.

