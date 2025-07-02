EDGE Obtains ISO 10015 Compliance For Its Technical Affairs School

ISO 10015 is a milestone for AL TAIF, an entity of EDGE, for its training and development activities.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:July, 2025 – AL TAIF, the leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, technical training and supply chain, and an entity of EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced that its Technical Affairs School (TAS) has been formally assessed and found compliant with the requirements of ISO 10015 for Competence Management and People Development by SWTUV, an international provider for testing and certification. By aligning the training and development activities with ISO 10015 and AL TAIF's strategic objectives, the Technical Affairs School ensures that all personnel involved in delivering maintenance training to the military are not only qualified but also competent, effectively trained, and properly assessed.

ISO 10015 is an international standard that provides guidelines for organisations to establish, implement, maintain, and improve their competency management and staff development processes. It supports continuity through effective training, monitoring, and succession planning. The standard focuses on competence management and people development within the framework of a quality management system (QMS).

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.