Fireblocks Selects Lava Network To Deliver Unified Multi-Chain Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Performance With Mission-Critical Uptime

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lava Network , the blockchain infrastructure platform powering highly available data access and universal coverage across tier-1 chains, has announced its collaboration with Fireblocks , the leading digital asset platform enabling secure blockchain infrastructure. Fireblocks has integrated Lava's Smart Router to provide secure, vendor-agnostic RPC access that delivers mission-critical uptime to over 2,000 institutional customers.

Fireblocks supports over 100 blockchains, serving high-volume institutional customers who require highly available blockchain data access. Even the slightest improvement in RPC infrastructure uptime can dramatically impact trade volume, user trust, and performance.

To address the growing demand for highly available blockchain data access with universal coverage, Fireblocks integrated Lava's Smart Router. This robust infrastructure layer aggregates multiple RPC network providers by autonomously optimizing requests to the fastest and most reliable node provider without replacing existing RPC infrastructure vendors. With built-in failover, error recovery, dual caching, and observability tools, the Smart Router helps Fireblocks set a new industry standard for high-volume multi-chain trading.

"Lava's Smart Router has improved our ability to deliver optimized and reliable blockchain access for our users," said Pavel Berengoltz, Co-Founder and CTO at Fireblocks . "It's enabled our teams to focus more on innovation and less on managing node-level infrastructure."

"This integration is a validation of the infrastructure layer we've been building since day one," said Yair Cleper, CEO at Magma Devs and Lava Network contributor . "Enterprises like Fireblocks need performance, reliability, and flexibility - and that's exactly what Lava delivers."

Lava Network is a decentralized, modular protocol designed for fast, reliable blockchain data access. It serves as an open RPC (Remote Procedure Call) and API marketplace, enabling dApps, developers, AI agents, and enterprises to connect with any high-quality provider across any chain. By delivering unified, multi-vendor, blockchain data access, Lava Network enables institutions to build and scale blockchain data infrastructure, while supporting the high availability and low latency requirements of enterprise customers.

Lava Network's blockchain allows ecosystem stakeholders to participate in and benefit from decentralized RPC services, providing access to permissionless, high-performance blockchain data infrastructure. Used by industry leaders such as Fireblocks, NEAR, Arbitrum, and Starknet, Lava standardizes blockchain connectivity, from individual developers to high-traffic enterprise customers. Learn more at lavanet

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted and proven digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, run and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most secure, scalable and comprehensive platform, we streamline custody, tokenization, payment, settlement, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of exchanges, custodians, banks, payment providers and stablecoin issuers in the world. Over 2,000 organizations - including BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100+ blockchains and over 300 million wallets. Learn more at fireblocks

