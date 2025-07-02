Onfolio Holdings Inc. Subsidiary Pace Generative Drives 358% AI Traffic Improvement For Enterprise Client

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pace Generative LLC, has released its first case study, reporting significant results for an enterprise client.

Pace Generative is a Generative Engine Optimization agency helping clients increase the traffic they receive from Google AI Overviews and Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT.

From January to May 2025, the Pace Generative team worked closely with a publicly traded enterprise client, driving a notable increase in referrals from AI, and more than doubling the conversion rates of that traffic in the process.

The client saw an increase in AI Overview ownership of 358%, an increase in AI Chat traffic of 101%, and conversion rates of that traffic went from 2% to 5%.

With online web traffic undergoing a large disruption in 2025, Pace Generative will offer not just a glimmer of hope, but a generational opportunity to those who move early and embrace AI chat traffic.

Data from third parties is increasingly showing that not only is AI traffic increasing while Google traffic declines, but AI traffic is up to 4.4x more valuable, making Generative Engine Optimization/AI SEO something not to be ignored.

To learn more about GEO services and read Pace Generative's case study, please visit:

About Pace Generative

Pace Generative is a Generative Engine Optimization Agency, focused on helping clients improve their AI Visibility across the web. Using a combination of proprietary content optimization, PR, and data-driven tracking, Pace Generative aims to help clients track visibility, shift sentiment, and dominate the AI search and chat landscape. Pace Generative is a wholly owned subsidiary of Onfolio Holdings.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit >.onfolio.com for more information.

