Half-Year Statement On Nexans Liquidity Contract - January 1St To June 30Th, 2025

Paris, July 2 nd , 2025 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:
- 49,612 shares EUR 3,006,649.02 in cash Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 6,346 Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 5,737 Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 944,611 shares for EUR 91,406,765.50 Volume traded over the semester for sales: 922,950 shares for EUR 89,592,331.70
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of December 31st, 2024, on the dedicated liquidity account:
- 27,951 shares EUR 4,821,089.42 in cash Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 8,073 Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 7,051 Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 998,312 shares for EUR 118,098,357.40 Volume traded over the semester for sales: 1,003,865 shares for EUR 118,739,477.10
When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:
- 0 share EUR 6,000,000 in cash
The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.
About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Nexans. Electrify the future.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
Contacts:
| Communication
Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
Olivier Daban
Ilham Dahou
| Investor relations
Audrey Bourgeois
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43
