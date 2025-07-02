Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Faraday Copper Corp. : Announced the approval of the Exploration Plan of Operations by the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM published the final Environmental Assessment, and finding of no significant impact and issued a related Decision Record approving the EPO on June 30, 2025. Faraday Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.91.

