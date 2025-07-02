Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Aegis Brands Inc. : Announced the opening of two new St. Louis Bar & Grill locations in Oakville, Ontario, and in New Minas, Nova Scotia. These new store openings mark a continued expansion for the brand, bringing the St. Louis experience to even more communities across Canada. Aegis Brands Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.38.

