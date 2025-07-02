403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Has signed an offer to acquire a California-based civil engineering and land surveying firm with a well established history of operations. This marks ZenaTech's first proposed transaction in the US West Coast or Southwest region, creating a strategic entry point into California - a high-value market for drone-based precision agriculture due to a massive agriculture economy, crop diversity, labor and water challenges, and an openness to innovation. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 13 cents at $3.36.
