Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zenatech, Inc.

2025-07-02 10:08:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Has signed an offer to acquire a California-based civil engineering and land surveying firm with a well established history of operations. This marks ZenaTech's first proposed transaction in the US West Coast or Southwest region, creating a strategic entry point into California - a high-value market for drone-based precision agriculture due to a massive agriculture economy, crop diversity, labor and water challenges, and an openness to innovation. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 13 cents at $3.36.

MENAFN02072025000212011056ID1109752352

