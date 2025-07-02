AZPROMO Urges For Stronger Cooperation And Investment In ECO Region

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, emphasized the need to focus on several key areas to broaden and diversify collaboration within the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) region during the 6th ECO Business Forum held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Abdullayev noted that AZPROMO is ready to facilitate the identification of cross-sector synergies and connect producers, suppliers, and buyers across markets.

“We must boost sustainable cross-border investments in renewable energy, digital technologies, infrastructure, and agribusiness. In recent years, thanks to a favorable investment climate and ongoing business reforms, the inflow of investments into our non-oil sectors has continued to grow. We are developing new tools to support our exporters, with particular attention to diversifying export destinations. Strengthening the public-private dialogue is crucial. Events like today's forum should become regular platforms where governments, business associations, and entrepreneurs collaboratively set practical goals,” Abdullayev stated.