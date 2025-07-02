President's Office Confirms Macron Spoke With Zelensky After Putin Call
"Yes, the call took place yesterday. President Macron informed President Zelensky about his conversation with Putin," the President's Office said.Read also: Macron, Putin hold first phone call since 2022
Macron spoke by phone with Putin on July 1. During the two-hour conversation, the French president urged the Russian leader to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible."
Photo: President's Office
