President's Office Confirms Macron Spoke With Zelensky After Putin Call

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Yes, the call took place yesterday. President Macron informed President Zelensky about his conversation with Putin," the President's Office said.

Macron, Putin hold first phone call since 2022

Macron spoke by phone with Putin on July 1. During the two-hour conversation, the French president urged the Russian leader to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible."

Photo: President's Office