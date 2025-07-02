Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President's Office Confirms Macron Spoke With Zelensky After Putin Call

President's Office Confirms Macron Spoke With Zelensky After Putin Call


2025-07-02 10:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Yes, the call took place yesterday. President Macron informed President Zelensky about his conversation with Putin," the President's Office said.

Read also: Macron, Putin hold first phone call since 2022

Macron spoke by phone with Putin on July 1. During the two-hour conversation, the French president urged the Russian leader to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible."

Photo: President's Office

