Russian Forces Executed 268 Ukrainian Pows As Of Early July Lubinets
"According to our data, investigations are currently underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian POWs by Russian soldiers. We've seen a sharp increase in this number over the past year," Lubinets said.
He emphasized that such actions are unlikely to occur without approval from Russia's top military command.
"We understand that this treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is sanctioned from the very top. Unfortunately, this is the reality we're witnessing," he added.Read also: Russians execute another Ukrainian POW: Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC
Lubinets earlier sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the brutal killing of an unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russian forces. A video circulating on social media appears to show a person tied to a motorcycle and dragged along a road - an act believed to depict the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment