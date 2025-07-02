Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Chairs Diplomatic, Consular Corps Meeting

2025-07-02 10:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Wednesday a meeting of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting, which was attended by assistant foreign ministers, discussed a number of topics on the agenda. (end)
MENAFN02072025000071011013ID1109752300

