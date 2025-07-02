MEC Ecosystem Officially Launches In Bangkok Unveils MEC Token And Full Web3 Suite With Global Guests And 40000-Strong Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MEC Ecosystem has officially launched its digital infrastructure and introduced the MEC Token, a utility-focused asset that serves as the core of a newly developed blockchain-powered ecosystem. The launch event, held in Bangkok, welcomed over 1,000 participants including technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts from Asia, Europe, and North America.







Introduction of MEC Token

Now live on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the MEC Token plays a central role in the network's operations, enabling key functions across the MEC platforms. It is designed to support transaction activities, community governance, access privileges, and incentive mechanisms throughout the ecosystem.

Key functions of the MEC Token include:



Facilitating trading, staking, and reward distribution

Providing access to premium features and tools

Supporting referral mechanisms and liquidity growth Allowing token holders to participate in governance decisions

With a community of over 40,000 members, the token launch sets the foundation for a scalable and use-case-driven blockchain environment.







Three Core Platforms Now Live

The event also marked the launch of MEC's primary platforms, including:



Miyi Exchange – A hybrid exchange platform offering streamlined order routing and a combined on-chain/off-chain architecture

MAT (Micro Alpha Trading) – A quantitative trading solution developed to accommodate both retail and institutional users MecFarm – A blockchain-based GameFi platform integrating real-world incentives with gamified DeFi features



A representative from MEC stated,“The launch of MEC is a step toward realizing a more interconnected digital ecosystem where tools for trading, gaming, and asset management are integrated in one framework.”

Global Launch Highlights

The Bangkok event included participation from international community members, ecosystem supporters, and digital innovators. Keynotes, live demos, and panel discussions covered the role of MEC in the broader Web3 landscape, as well as upcoming roadmap developments.

Roadmap and Next Steps

Future phases of the MEC Ecosystem will include:



Introduction of staking and reward distribution programs

Formation of strategic alliances within the DeFi and Web3 sectors

Expansion into cross-chain interoperability, real-world assets (RWAs), and NFT integrations Listing on additional centralized and decentralized exchanges

Join the MEC Community

MEC invites interested individuals and organizations to explore its platforms and engage with its community:

About MEC Ecosystem

MEC Ecosystem is a Web3 technology initiative focused on building an integrated digital economy powered by blockchain. Its ecosystem includes trading infrastructure, algorithmic trading tools, and blockchain-enabled gaming platforms. MEC's mission is to create a multi-utility environment where users can seamlessly access decentralized finance, digital assets, and community governance features through a single token economy.

