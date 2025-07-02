F. Alexandra Brennan Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

f. Alexandra Brennan

CITRUS HILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by f. Alexandra Brennan (Coach Fran), alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists-including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture-this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today's dynamic business world.



Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is f. Alexandra Brennan's chapter,“The Alchemy of Leadership." Fran's chapter tells the story of a life-altering injury that forced her to rebuild not only her health but also her approach to leadership. Through perseverance, healing, and the creation of her foundational leadership framework, she reveals how true leadership begins from within-and how challenges can become the catalysts for lasting impact and growth.



"Imagine a workplace where every team member feels empowered, aligned, and excited to contribute to a shared vision-that's the transformation f. Alexandra Brennan (aka Coach Fran) specializes in. As the CEO & Founder of LDA – Leadership Design Alchemists, Fran is a leadership & transformation coach, author and thought leader revolutionizing 21st-century leadership. She partners with purpose-driven leaders to design their own extraordinary leadership, control their own destiny and legacy by focusing on what she calls 'Leadership Foundation First Power Principles.'



Her journey began with a deep passion for turning chaotic workplaces into collaborative, thriving environments. Coach Fran has guided leaders from feeling overwhelmed and stuck to creating sustainable organizations where trust, engagement, loyalty, and retention flourish. Her mission? To help leaders not only succeed, but leave a lasting impact that resonates far beyond their tenure by designing their own Leadership Foundation© and Leadership Brand© they can believe in to drive organizational success.



With experience in Fortune 100 & 500 companies like Tetley, Cartier, and McKinsey & Company, she has worked closely with C-level executives, shaping innovative leadership strategies. Her book,“The Power of Leadership Foundation First”, introduces her 4-Core Integrated Foundation Power Principles©, a transformative framework for Effective Distincitve Leadership.



Through her Inner Leadership Mastery ExcelleratorTM Course, Coach Fran empowers leaders to unlock their full potential, fostering high-performing teams and sustainable growth. A Design Thinker and Change Agent, she champions authentic and strategic leadership innovation, helping professionals become Effective Distinctive Leaders who leave a lasting impact. In her personal life, she enjoys travel, fitness, swimming, and skiing.



