Hawkins Way Capital Acquires Former IHG Hotel To Expand NYC Portfolio
The property paused traditional hotel operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently served as temporary housing, before being acquired by Hawkins Way Capital for strategic redevelopment. The firm plans to reposition the asset through targeted renovations, including cosmetic upgrades to all guestrooms and corridors. Designed to accommodate approximately 650 beds, the reimagined property will also see the conversion of former hotel amenity areas into functional shared spaces such as a communal kitchen and dining area, laundry rooms, lounges, study spaces, and a fitness center.
The property will be managed by FCL Management , a leading operator of housing and hospitality assets in select markets across the U.S., managing 6,000 beds across its portfolio.
For more information about Hawkins Way Capital, please visit:
About Hawkins Way Capital
Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, focusing on value-add and opportunistic investments across various asset classes and geographies. The company seeks niche theses targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns, leveraging the principals' investing experience and extensive network to execute strategies that offer long-term value.
About FCL Management
FCL Management is an operator of high performing assets in select markets across the U.S., managing 6,000 beds across its portfolio. With the expertise of a hands-on team, the company works with leading hotel brands and academic institutions to create tailored solutions across its portfolio of hotels, multifamily residences and student housing.
Media Contact :
Rama Chalati
GV Public Relations
949-306-6106
[email protected]
SOURCE Hawkins Way Capital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment