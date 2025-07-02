IOVA Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - ELV
LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA ) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 14, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Iovance's new Authorized Treatment Centers ("ATCs") suffered from longer timelines to begin treatment with Amtagvi than expected. The Company's sales team and ATCs failed to effectively select patients for Amtagvi, causing patient drop-off. The Company's failure to match ATCs with manufactured product led to lower revenues and higher costs.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
