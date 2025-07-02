Assisted Living Locators Empowers Entrepreneurs To Achieve 'Financial Independence' In America's Aging Economy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation celebrates Independence Day, Assisted Living Locators is inviting purpose-driven professionals to declare their own financial freedom by joining a home-based franchise that meets the surging needs of America's rapidly aging population.

Founded in 2003 and now operating in more than 150 U.S. markets, Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands , pairs families with the right senior-living or in-home care solutions at no cost to the consumer. With 73 million Baby Boomers entering retirement and the U.S. senior-care market projected to top $490 billion by 2030 (according to Grand View Research), the advisory model offers franchise owners a rare blend of mission and margin.

"July is about independence, and that extends beyond fireworks," said Felicia Sanders, Brand President/Leader of Assisted Living Locators. "Our franchisees trade the nine-to-five grind for a business that delivers both personal autonomy and meaningful community impact. They build profitable enterprises while guiding families through one of life's most important decisions."

The concept's scalable, work-from-home footprint keeps initial investment under $100,000, making Assisted Living Locators accessible to mid-career professionals seeking control over their schedules without heavy overhead. Franchise owners benefit from comprehensive onboarding that includes in-person training, mentor shadowing and ongoing performance coaching.

Recent franchisee success stories underscore the opportunity. BSN Registered Nurse Tonja Jackson opened her Baton Rouge Assisted Living Locators office last Fall and became a top performer in six months and now mentors new owners. "Assisted Living Locators gave me the tools and training to turn my franchise into a thriving business. I also feel like every day I'm making a difference," Jackson said.

"By expanding our franchise network, we magnify the reach of our no-cost advisory service and help more families make safe, informed choices," Sanders added. "It's independence with a purpose-exactly what July represents."

