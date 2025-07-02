Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 30 06 25

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation ( société anonyme ) with a share capital of 62,717,627.20 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault
75008 PARIS
712 042 456 RCS Paris

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Date
Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights
06/30/2025 78,397,034
Theoretical voting rights:
130,564,624
Exercisable voting rights:
130,389,462

