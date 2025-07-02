Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Demands Diplomatic Resolution to Iran’s Nuclear Crisis

2025-07-02 09:31:46
(MENAFN) China urged a diplomatic and political resolution to the Iranian nuclear crisis on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for all parties to work together on the issue.

The statement from Beijing followed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s announcement of Tehran's decision to suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“China wishes to see a durable and lasting ceasefire and peace and stability in the Middle East,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters during a briefing in Beijing.

Mao further emphasized that the Iranian nuclear crisis must be tackled through political and diplomatic avenues, calling on all parties to “work together to bring the Iranian nuclear issue back to the channel of political and diplomatic resolution.”

Iran's suspension of IAEA cooperation came amid rising tensions with the UN nuclear watchdog over access and transparency. These tensions escalated following recent military engagements with Israel and the United States.

The latest round of hostilities erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, resulting in the deaths of at least 935 people. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29, while the US targeted three Iranian nuclear sites.

The violence ended after a US-brokered ceasefire was established on June 24.

