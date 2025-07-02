403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Demands Diplomatic Resolution to Iran’s Nuclear Crisis
(MENAFN) China urged a diplomatic and political resolution to the Iranian nuclear crisis on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for all parties to work together on the issue.
The statement from Beijing followed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s announcement of Tehran's decision to suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
“China wishes to see a durable and lasting ceasefire and peace and stability in the Middle East,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters during a briefing in Beijing.
Mao further emphasized that the Iranian nuclear crisis must be tackled through political and diplomatic avenues, calling on all parties to “work together to bring the Iranian nuclear issue back to the channel of political and diplomatic resolution.”
Iran's suspension of IAEA cooperation came amid rising tensions with the UN nuclear watchdog over access and transparency. These tensions escalated following recent military engagements with Israel and the United States.
The latest round of hostilities erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, resulting in the deaths of at least 935 people. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29, while the US targeted three Iranian nuclear sites.
The violence ended after a US-brokered ceasefire was established on June 24.
The statement from Beijing followed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s announcement of Tehran's decision to suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
“China wishes to see a durable and lasting ceasefire and peace and stability in the Middle East,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters during a briefing in Beijing.
Mao further emphasized that the Iranian nuclear crisis must be tackled through political and diplomatic avenues, calling on all parties to “work together to bring the Iranian nuclear issue back to the channel of political and diplomatic resolution.”
Iran's suspension of IAEA cooperation came amid rising tensions with the UN nuclear watchdog over access and transparency. These tensions escalated following recent military engagements with Israel and the United States.
The latest round of hostilities erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, resulting in the deaths of at least 935 people. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29, while the US targeted three Iranian nuclear sites.
The violence ended after a US-brokered ceasefire was established on June 24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment