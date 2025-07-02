Lightning Strikes: New App To Provide Early Warning To Be Developed, Says Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Minister of Disaster Management, Girish Mahajan on Wednesday said in the Maharashtra Assembly that the government is taking the help of modern technology to prevent deaths due to lightning strikes.

Currently, early warning of lightning strikes within a radius of 40 kms is being given through Damini and Sachet Apps. A new App will now be developed to provide early warning of lightning strikes within a smaller radius.

In reply to a question raised by Sameer Kunawar (BJP) and others, the minister said that the number of lightning strikes in the state increases during the monsoon season and farmers and residents of rural areas are at the highest risk.

Heavy rains are accompanied by lightning strikes and stormy conditions and many farmers become victims while doing agricultural work during this time.

“In order to ensure that early warning of lightning strikes reaches more citizens and prevent loss of life, two Apps 'Damini' and 'Sachet' developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), provide citizens with warning alerts within a radius of 40 kms before a lightning strike. These apps are being continuously promoted and disseminated by various departments,” said minister Mahajan.

He told the Assembly that 236 people died due to lightning strikes in the state in 2022 and 181 people died in 2023.

“In cases of death due to lightning strike, the government also provides financial assistance as per the disaster relief norms. After 2017, in case of death due to lightning, the family of the deceased gets Rs 4 lakh, the seriously injured person is paid Rs 2.5 lakh while for loss of livestock the government is providing compensation of Rs 37,500 for cows/buffaloes/oxen, Rs 4,000 for sheep and goats and Rs 100 for chickens,” said the minister.

He added that the government is positive about increasing this assistance for the loss of livestock.