Man Bitten by Bat Diagnosed with Fatal Virus
(MENAFN) Residents in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, have been urged to stay away from bats following a report of a man contracting a life-threatening virus after being bitten by one.
On Wednesday, the NSW Department of Health confirmed that a man in his 50s is currently in critical condition in a hospital after becoming the state’s first documented human case of Australian bat lyssavirus.
A virus closely related to rabies, Australian bat lyssavirus attacks the central nervous system and is transmitted to humans via bat saliva entering the body through bites or scratches.
This marks the fifth known human case of Australian bat lyssavirus in Australia, following three prior fatal cases in Queensland between 1996 and 2012.
Keira Glasgow, NSW Health's Director of Health Protection, revealed that the man, who resides in the state's northern region, had been bitten by a bat several months ago. He had received initial treatment for the injury. Further investigations are underway to assess whether other factors contributed to the progression of his illness.
"It is incredibly rare for the virus to transmit to humans, but once symptoms of lyssavirus start in people who are scratched or bitten by an infected bat, sadly, there is no effective treatment," Glasgow stated.
NSW authorities are warning the public to treat all bats as potential carriers of the lyssavirus and to avoid any contact with them.
Anyone who sustains a bat bite or scratch is urged to seek immediate medical attention, which may include rabies immunoglobulin and a rabies vaccine for treatment.
