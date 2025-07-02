403
Somali national army kills senior al-Shabab leader
(MENAFN) The Somali National Army’s elite Danab Commandos successfully killed a senior al-Shabab leader responsible for numerous explosive attacks during a targeted operation on Monday evening in southern Somalia, the government announced Tuesday.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed that Abdi Jabbar, along with seven other al-Shabab militants, was killed in Yuumbis village, approximately seven kilometers northwest of Barire in the Lower Shabelle region.
“The operation specifically targeted senior al-Shabab leaders, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists, including a high profile commander, Abdi Jabbar, who was responsible for planning and executing improvised explosive device attacks throughout Lower Shabelle region,” the ministry said in an official statement from Mogadishu.
Jabbar, who had served as al-Shabab’s chief explosives expert in the Gedo region and later in Lower Shabelle since 2007, was implicated in the destruction of key infrastructure, such as strategic bridges in Bariire, Sabiid, and Caanoole.
Having joined al-Shabab 18 years ago, Jabbar was a pivotal figure within the militant network. His death is considered a significant setback to the group’s operational capacity in the area.
“Jabbar was responsible for orchestrating numerous acts of terror and atrocities against innocent Somalis,” the ministry emphasized, pledging to continue pursuing remaining al-Shabab elements to “ensure lasting security, stability, and a free future for the Somali people.”
The ministry also reported that recent nationwide operations have resulted in the deaths of over 50 al-Shabab fighters.
