AMTA Announces Massage School Grant Winners Funded By Massage Envy

Five $10,000 grants awarded to schools to advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), announced the winners from the sixth round of massage school grants, funded by Massage Envy, to support future massage therapists and strengthen the massage industry . AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students, and massage schools. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care.

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to the following schools to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists:



Ana G. Mendez University



Bodycraft Wellness & Massage Center, LLC



Fair Oaks Massage Institute



Lima Hana Massage Education Center

Missouri Institute of Massage Therapy and Bodywork

"Massage Envy is thrilled to celebrate the latest round of AMTA grant winners," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "Through continuing our outstanding relationship with the AMTA, we're committed to supporting massage schools with the necessary resources to help students thrive in their careers."

"With these grants, we have been able to provide countless initiatives and encouragement for future massage therapy professionals," said Cindy E. Farrar, AMTA National President. "We look forward to continuing our mission of growing the massage therapy industry via a strong and lasting collaboration with Massage Envy."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

About Massage Envy



Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has over 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About The American Massage Therapy Association



The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is a non-profit and the largest professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

SOURCE Massage Envy

