2025 'State Of Moving' Survey Unpacks Economic Realities And Logistical Frustrations Affecting The Relocation Process

AVON, Ohio, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving today is harder than ever-and not just because the couch won't fit through the door. With economic pressures, tighter budgets and a widespread disdain for packing casting a shadow over the task, many dread the process. In fact, according to a recent survey* conducted by Duck® brand , a leading maker of packing and moving supplies, the aversion toward packing runs so deep that over two-thirds of Americans say they'd rather do almost anything else-like serving on a jury (20%), getting a root canal (14%) or even shaving their head (9%).

Today's economic climate also is giving potential movers pause. Nearly 80% of Americans have thought twice about moving due to the current state of the economy, citing concerns such as coming up with a security deposit or down payment. Over 40% have either adjusted their moving timeline, delayed or called off a move due to the impacts of higher housing costs or inflation, with 70% of people saying moving now is more expensive compared to past moves. For individuals who are still planning to relocate, a major reason is moving to an area with a better cost of living.

How are those packing up the moving truck making the move more feasible? By scaling back and spending less. Thirty-seven percent are cutting back on eating out to help afford a move, and 34% are taking on side gigs to help with the cost. Additionally, nearly half (45%) are heavily decluttering to save money on packing and moving expenses, while 32% plan to skip out on professional movers entirely to stretch their budgets.

"While the financial strain is a large piece of the moving puzzle, what's interesting is that one in four people still say packing everything up is the most frustrating part of moving," says Heather Hammond, Senior Manager, Packing Tapes at Duck® brand. "Luckily, we can help with both. At Duck® brand, we offer affordable, high-quality packing and moving supplies that are easy to use and help streamline expenses, while also providing the durability essential to keep items safe and protected during a move."

Considering that nearly 75% of people have had poor quality moving supplies cause a disaster during a move, prioritizing sturdy boxes, high-performing bubble cushioning for fragile items and easy-to-use packing tape can make all the difference in simplifying the moving process. Choosing products like Duck Max Strength® Packing Tape , which is designed to seal even the heaviest boxes safely and securely, can help prevent items inside from being damaged during delivery.

While moving can certainly test our patience and wallets, it also has a way of bringing people together. The majority of Americans, almost 90%, are willing to help their friends and family move with only the promise of pizza as repayment.

Survey conducted by Duck® brand in May 2025 polled 1,000 Americans to learn more about the state of moving in 2025

