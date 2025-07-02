WEMADE And Redlab Games Unleash Blockbuster Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Now Open For August 2025 Launch

About WEMADE

WEMADE is a South Korea-based technology and gaming company with 25 years of experience in digital innovation. Best known for The Legend of Mir IP, WEMADE has expanded its vision through the WEMIX platform, which powers a global ecosystem of Web3 games, NFTs, DeFi, and token-based services. The company is committed to building sustainable digital economies where developers, players, and partners can grow together in a secure and open environment.

