FRE Nicotine Pouches Partners With PBR In The Brand's Largest-Ever Sports Sponsorship

Louisville, KY, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some moments demand intensity, and few sports deliver it quite like Professional Bull Riders (PBR) . That's why FRE® Nicotine Pouches is stepping into the arena as an official partner of Unleash The Beast, the sport's premier individual series. The multi-year deal is FRE's biggest sports sponsorship ever, and it's all about bringing high-energy moments to fans.

A Partnership Rooted in Boldness

"Professional Bull Riding delivers the most exciting 8 seconds in sports, and we're thrilled to be part of that energy through our title sponsorship of the Unleash The Beast," said Connor Smith, VP of Marketing for FRE . "PBR's viewership has been steadily rising, and the sport is selling out iconic venues coast to coast – that's the kind of passionate, engaged audience that aligns perfectly with FRE's innovative approach to nicotine. Our PBR partnership represents more than just sponsorship; it's about connecting with fans who appreciate authenticity, seizing the moment, and pushing boundaries."

Passion Meets Power: FRE x PBR Connect with Fans in a Whole New Way at Cowboys Stadium

To kick things off, FRE made waves at Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo and PBR World Finals - Championship from May 16–18 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. This event marked FRE's debut with PBR, bringing Western sports fans face-to-face with an innovative nicotine experience. FRE's spirit is now woven into the competition itself. At the Championship, PBR introduced the "FRE Challenge Button," a new feature allowing bull riders to request a judges' review for a second chance at an official score. FRE isn't just a sponsor-it's part of the action.

"We're thrilled to welcome FRE to the PBR family," said Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, PBR . "Their support brings fresh energy to the sport while also directly contributing to creating more opportunities and putting more money in the pockets of our athletes. Non-endemic partnerships like this are vital to our continued growth and success."

During Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo, the Low Riders team showcased the FRE logo as they participated in thrilling activities such as breakaway roping and barrel racing.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 PBR Unleash The Beast season kicking off soon, expect even bigger activations, deeper brand integration, and new ways for fans to engage with FRE.

"Our coming out party at Championship weekend was just the beginning of a long-term partnership with PBR, and we are excited to work together, creating innovative activations and deeper brand integrations," Smith said. "Fans can expect to hear more from FRE as we continue to engage with the Western sports audience. This is the start of something big for our brand, and we are thrilled to be part of the PBR family."

About FRE

Designed by nicotine users for nicotine users, FRE was born out of a desire to push boundaries, confidently challenge old thinking, and provide adult nicotine users with a superior alternative to the dry, stale, and bland pouches you often find on the market. The result is a bold take on the white pouch experience. FRE is made and distributed by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) , a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams-10 teams of the world's best bull riders competing for a new championship-as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 50 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at X at X.com/PBR, and YouTube at

