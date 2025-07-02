Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Market 2025-2034 Funding Constraints And Aging Infrastructure Challenge Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$386.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$841.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Duetsche Bahn AG Metropolitan Transportation Authority Corporation The East Japan Railway Company Guangzhou Public Transport Group The West Japan Railway Company The Central Japan Railway Company Transport for London (TFL) Keolis Group Transdev SA Nanjing Public Transport Group RATP Group The Canadian Pacific Railway Company Transport International Holdings Limited FirstGroup PLC MTR Go-Ahead Group Arriva plc ComfortDelGro Corporation National Express Group Kyushu Railway Company Stagecoach Group plc SBS Transit Ltd. SMRT Corporation Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd. Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Wuhan Metro Group The Kowloon Motor Bus Company Limited Beijing Public Transport Holdings Shenzhen Bus Group Hangzhou Public Transport Group Suzhou Public Transport Group Chengdu Public Transport Group Xi'an Public Transport Group
