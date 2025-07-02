Certified Automotive Revs Up As 2025 Best Of South Carolina Regional Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAYLORS, SC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Automotive, a trusted local auto repair shop known for its straightforward service and quality workmanship, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional winner. This recognition highlights the shop's commitment to honest diagnostics, reliable repairs, and building lasting relationships with customers throughout the region.For years, Certified Automotive has been the go-to spot when car trouble strikes at the worst possible moments-from a failing air conditioner on the hottest day to unexpected brake issues before a road trip. What makes Certified Automotive stand out is not just their ability to handle everything from engine and transmission repairs to routine maintenance like brake and tire work, but how they approach each job with transparency and integrity.“We don't just fix cars; we treat people with respect and give them clear answers,” said Chuck Lattin of Certified Automotive.“Our goal is to solve problems the right way the first time, so customers can get back on the road confident and worry-free.”Equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, the Certified Automotive team avoids the guesswork that many shops fall into, steering clear of unnecessary repairs or confusing jargon. Instead, they focus on honest communication and craftsmanship that customers recognize and trust.Winning the 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award is a reflection of Certified Automotive's dedication to quality service and community trust. Looking ahead, the team plans to continue growing while maintaining the straightforward, customer-first approach that has earned them loyal referrals across South Carolina.When your car needs care, Certified Automotive offers a rare blend of expertise and honesty, proving that dependable auto repair still exists close to home.For more information click here

