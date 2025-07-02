Betsy Lambert Of The Astral Connection Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MONUMENT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Life is full of happy, joy-filled moments, but inevitably everyone also experiences bumps in the road, adversity, trauma, and grief. No matter how hard we try, we simply cannot escape pain and suffering. Relationship break-ups make our hearts ache, loss fills us with melancholy, and childhood emotional wounds haunt us. When the pain becomes too much to bear, we may turn to medications, drugs, alcohol, overeating, or smoking. We seek healing through doctors and therapists, but in the long run we often are emotional and physical wrecks. Instead of masking pain with quick fixes, what we may not realize is that we are the only ones who can heal ourselves and that there are gifted alternative healers who can complement our medical treatment. They can help us identify, locate and release the root causes of our discomforts to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits so we can embrace a joy-filled life.

Betsy Lambert is a Certified Belief Code, Body Code and Emotion Code Practitioner. She is also trained as a Quantum-Touch Practitioner and Instructor, Level II Reiki Practitioner, and is a student of A Course in Miracles, a published poet and an Amazon International Best-Selling Author for her story in the 2021 anthology Women Living on Purpose.

The path that led Betsy to her profound work is a journey marked by spiritual experiences, personal transformations and spiritual resilience. In 1993, Betsy had a near-death experience split seconds before a head-on car crash in which she heard a life-saving voice that said, "You are completely at peace" before completely paralyzing her. Although she suffered extensive lacerations to her knees and legs along with a broken right wrist, she survived and was determined to recover, requiring physical rehabilitation to learn to walk again. Her lingering pain caused her to turn to acupuncture, and that's when she discovered the power of energy healing. She began her journey by becoming Reiki-attuned and learning more about other holistic modalities like Quantum-Touch. It was when she tried the Emotion Code, and subsequently, the Body Code, however, that she realized this modality was the best healing tool she had ever encountered. After retiring from the corporate world, she then made it her purpose to become an energy healing practitioner so she could help ease the suffering of others.

Everything in the universe is made of energy, including our bodies as well as our thoughts and emotions. The atoms, protons and neutrons that animate us can become blocked by negative emotional energies just like a dam blocks a stream. These negative energies can be deep within our subconscious, coming from trapped emotions and physiological problems of which we may not be aware. They can also be a result of lifestyles, behaviors, stress, negative emotions, injuries, or traumas and even poor diet. All of these can interrupt the life-sustaining flow of energy we need to maintain our physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Although our bodies are made up of identifiable bones, blood vessels, tissues, and other organic matter, they also contain a more subtle system of energy meridians that have been known about for millennia in Oriental medicine. If you're in pain or just feeling“off” with very low energy or suffering from chronic illness, it is likely that there will be stagnant negative energies trapped somewhere in your body that need to be released. In fact, the recent trend towards integrative medicine is strongly influenced by just this philosophy.

Stuck emotional energies can result in any tissue, gland or organ taking on the vibration or frequency of negative trapped emotions, which can lead to emotional and physical discomfort and other issues. Releasing them back to the Universe through your Governing Meridian commonly results in a feeling of lightness, peace and balance.

The Emotion Code is a basic tool for releasing trapped negative emotional energies, while the Body Code identifies imbalanced organs, tissues, glands and chakras.

The Belief Code is the most recent tool added to this Discover Healing toolbox and it allows Betsy and other Belief Code Practitioners to access their clients' subconscious minds to identify, release and often replace negative beliefs about themselves that they accepted early in their lives.

Betsy uses remote muscle testing to indicate where imbalances in our bodies might be trapped. These are the imbalances that lead to discomforts-not necessarily pain-that can reduce our quality of life.

She works remotely by phone and connects with her clients through the Astral Plane using muscle-testing techniques. By connecting with someone's spirit and asking them questions, she uses an intuitive questioning method to determine what tissues or parts of the body are imbalanced energetically.

Betsy clarifies that she is not in any way performing medical treatment, but instead is removing energy blockages so a client's medical treatment can be more effective. In fact, she insists that she is NOT healing others since we are the only ones who can heal ourselves. She is simply a medical intuitive and skilled healing facilitator.

Also a gifted poet, Betsy wrote and published The Winding Path, A Poetic Journey, which is about the joys and challenges of aging. She is also an Amazon International Best-Selling Author for her story in the anthology Women Living on Purpose.

By releasing long-held energetic causes of aches and pains, Betsy helps us find our way to a more enlightened self, filled with positivity and self-love. Imagine waking up each morning with a sense of peace, resilience, and then living your life with less anxiety and stress. It can happen to all of us when we embrace alternative modalities such as these and connect to our own inner truth.

The whole point of our lives, according to Betsy, is learning to live authentically as the Universe intended. Her passion is to help us transform and find the radiant light that lives within us.

