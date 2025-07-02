anadian University Dubai to Host Global Cumulus 2026: A Future-Defining Summit in Regenerative Design

403
Canadian University Dubai to Host Global Cumulus 2026: A Future-Defining Summit in Regenerative Design
Summit to explore visionary approaches in regenerative and circular design
Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has been officially selected to host the prestigious 2026 Cumulus Conference, one of the world’s most influential gatherings of art, design, and media education. Spearheaded by the University’s School of Architecture and Interior Design, the five-day global summit will take place in November 2026 under the theme: ‘Design(ed) Visions of Tomorrow | The Future of Human Condition’.
Held in the context of climate disruption, social uncertainty, and rapid technological advancement, the 2026 Cumulus Dubai Conference will bring together international designers, educators, and researchers to reimagine the role of design in shaping regenerative, inclusive, and ethically driven futures. The summit will explore how design can serve as a catalyst for rethinking human life and living systems across physical, social, cultural, and ecological dimensions.
The Conference program will feature an interdisciplinary series of high-level panel discussions, exhibitions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative think tanks spanning architecture, the arts, technology, education, and the humanities. Participants will engage with theoretical, applied, and research-driven approaches that reframe the responsibility of design in addressing today’s global challenges. The program is structured around six key thematic pillars, including diversity and inclusion, human well-being, and the impact of emerging technologies.
The successful realisation of this global initiative is made possible through the strategic support of CUD’s key partners in the UAE. In alignment with the nation’s vision for innovation, sustainability, and global leadership in design, Canadian University Dubai is proud to collaborate with Dubai Economy and Tourism as destination partners, RIBA Gulf Chapter, SEE Institute, and Dubai Holding Entertainment. Their contribution will be instrumental in shaping the scope, reach, and impact of the 2026 Cumulus Conference on both a regional and international scale.
Mr. Massimo Imparato, Dean of the School of Architecture and Interior Design at CUD, commented: “We are honoured to be selected as hosts of this influential gathering that challenges us to radically reimagine the systems, tools, and narratives that define design disciplines. Dubai is a city that embodies the urgency and aspiration of future-making and offers an exceptional backdrop for this global conversation.”
Eija Salmi, Secretary General, speaking on behalf of the Cumulus Association, added:
“Cumulus has actively sought to expand its reach to increase accessibility and promote inclusivity. Dubai, an ideal bridge between Africa and Asia, and a living platform of future-driven innovation, was chosen in this spirit.”
Founded in 1990, the Cumulus Association is the only global network dedicated to education and research in art, design, and media. It encompasses over 395 member institutions across 71 countries and is mission-driven to foster exchange, collaboration, and advancement in design thought leadership. The 2026 Cumulus Dubai Conference will be curated in collaboration with a distinguished scientific committee composed of academics and industry professionals from the UAE and around the world.
