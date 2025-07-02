ED Conducts Raid At Jaipur Hotel In Connection With Mahadev Betting App Case Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, conducted a raid at private hotel located in the Kukas area of Jaipur. The action was taken in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Betting App case.

According to ED sources, the agency had received a confidential tip-off that several individuals associated with the betting app were staying at the hotel to attend a wedding.

Acting on this input, the ED team raided multiple rooms of the hotel and detained the suspects for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is not the first time Jaipur has come under the scanner in the Mahadev Betting App investigation. On April 16, the ED team had previously raided the residence of a dry fruit trader in Jaipur.

The agency searched the flat of businessman Bharat Dadhich at Apple Residency in the Sodala area. That same day, the ED carried out coordinated search operations at over 60 locations across multiple states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), West Bengal (Kolkata), Delhi, and Rajasthan.

During these raids, the ED unearthed significant evidence of money laundering, cryptocurrency transactions, and shell companies, with several documents and digital files seized from various locations.

Sources suggest that several prominent businessmen from Jaipur are also under the ED's radar, as their financial accounts appear to have links with the Mahadev Betting App.

The ED has reportedly found digital evidence pointing to illegal financial transactions involving these individuals. The Mahadev Book, also known as Mahadev Betting App, has emerged as one of the largest online betting platforms in India in recent years. It facilitates illegal betting worth crores of rupees on sports like cricket and football through mobile apps and websites.

The network has spread nationwide and reportedly involves several high-profile individuals. In previous investigations, the ED had seized property worth several crores and arrested individuals connected to the scam.

The Mahadev Betting App has grown into a sprawling illegal enterprise. The ED continues to expand its investigation into this nationwide betting network, with more names likely to emerge in the coming days, said officials.