President Of Ireland Meets Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dublin: President of the Republic of Ireland HE Michael Daniel Higgins met on Wednesday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

At the start of the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Ireland, along with His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and continued progress and prosperity for the people of Ireland.

For his part, HE President of the Republic of Ireland expressed to HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and further development and growth for the Qatari people.

Cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them were discussed during the meeting, in addition to the latest regional developments, as well as a number of topics of mutual interest.

HE President of the Republic of Ireland expressed his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's role in mediation and conflict resolution, and its ongoing efforts in supporting regional and international stability through peaceful and diplomatic means.