Ministry Sets Barley, Bran Prices For Livestock Breeders In July

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has announced new pricing for barley and bran for July, aimed at supporting livestock breeders and stabilizing the feed market.According to the Ministry, the selling price of barley for all livestock breeders, except for sheep, as well as for companies importing live livestock, has been set at JD240 per ton, inclusive of sales tax.Meanwhile, the subsidized price for barley allocated to sheep breeders, as per records from the Ministry of Agriculture, has been set at JD175 per ton.The Ministry also maintained the subsidized price of bran for sheep breeders at JD77 per ton. For other livestock breeders including those raising cattle, poultry, camels, and horses the price of bran remains at JD157 per ton, in line with the Ministry's directives, inclusive of sales tax.Additionally, under Resolution No. (72) of 2025, the Ministry will collect a lump sum fee of JD1,450 for each exported vehicle transporting live local sheep, pursuant to Paragraph (b) of Article (6) of the Import and Export Law No. (21) of 2001.