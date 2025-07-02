Entrepreneurship, Innovation Bus Empowers Aqaba Youth Through Cultural Activities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 2 (Petra) – The Directorate of Culture in Aqaba, in collaboration with the Jordan River Foundation (JRF), launched the "Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bus" through the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Center for Community Empowerment.The initiative, implemented in cooperation with the Shamiya Charitable Society, Rabieh Co-ed Basic School, and local neighborhood committees, seeks to foster community engagement and promote cultural and educational development.The mobile initiative included an open day of interactive and educational activities organized by volunteers from the Queen Rania Center, targeting children, adolescents, and youth in the Shamiya area. The event aimed to promote volunteerism, expand access to cultural programming, and engage young people in activities that build critical thinking, creativity, and civic responsibility.Ahmad Ghunaimat, Director of the Queen Rania Center in Aqaba, highlighted the Foundation's commitment to community engagement and comprehensive empowerment. He noted that the program targets children aged 6 to 17 with hands-on activities including robotics, artificial intelligence, a tech lab, arts and crafts, interactive sessions, mobile cinema screenings, and child protection awareness programs.Director of Aqaba Culture, Tariq Badour, underscored the importance of collaboration between government entities and civil society to provide knowledge-based empowerment for all segments of society, especially youth. He emphasized the role of summer programming in enhancing innovation, developing creative capacities, and fostering entrepreneurship.The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community development in Aqaba through inclusive cultural programming and youth empowerment.