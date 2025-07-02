Vice PM Chernyshov Not Suspended Amid Corruption Case, Court Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a statement by the HACC , heard by Ukrinform.

The full text of the decision shall be announced on July 4, including the motives that guided the HACC investigating judge. The ruling can be appealed within five days from the moment of it being handed down.

As the Anti-Corruption Action Center reports on Telegram, as the petition was considered, the defense provided a letter personally signed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stating the potential negative consequences of Chernyshov's removal for government work.

The AntAC notes that the investigating judge perceived this as an attempt at putting pressure on himself.

As of July 1, Chernyshov is yet to post a UAH 120 million bail, although the defense team emphasized that the bail was sufficient to prevent risks, the Anti-Corruption Action Center emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court set a UAH 120 million bail against Vice PM Chernyshov, also obliging him to report to the detective, prosecutor, and court at each summons, to notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of any home address or job changes, and prohibited him from leaving country without permission from the detective, prosecutor, or court.

The obligations will be valid until August 28.

At the same time, the court never obliged Chernyshov to surrender his foreign travel passports or wear an electronic tracking device. The court did not suspend Chernyshov from office pending the investigation as requested by prosecutors.

Chernyshov was served with the suspicion notice on June 23. He is charged with abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially grave amount for himself and third parties.

Photo: Suspilne