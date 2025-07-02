Universal Digital Inc. Co-Launches Double Leveraged LFG Etfs On Microstrategy And Coinbase

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (the " Company " or " Universal Digital ") is proud to announce the launch today of two double leveraged single stock ETFs under the "LFG" brand on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). The ETFs, launched in partnership with LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (" LongPoint "), include:

LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF (Ticker: MSTU) - designed to provide 2x daily exposure to MicroStrategy Inc. (operating as Strategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF (Ticker: COIU) - designed to provide 2x daily exposure to Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) These ETFs mark a milestone in the Canadian ETF market, as the first Canadian domiciled, double leveraged ETFs on Strategy and Coinbase Global Inc. offering amplified digital asset company exposure to investors in Canadian dollars and listed on a domestic stock exchange. "Our vision at Universal Digital is to bridge the traditional and digital asset economies," said Tim Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Digital. "By partnering with LongPoint to launch MSTU and COIU, we're enabling Canadian investors to tactically access leveraged exposure to key drivers of the crypto sector, with the backing of a highly experienced team of ETF specialists." Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint, added: "We're proud to partner with Universal Digital on these innovative launches, further expanding our line-up of partnership ETFs and marking our entry into the world of digital currencies alongside experienced specialists. These ETFs provide a domestic, Canadian-dollar solution for investors who actively manage short-term positions around volatility, momentum, and news cycles within the digital asset ecosystem." The LFG ETFs seek daily investment results that correspond to two times (2X) the daily return (before fees and expenses) of the respective U.S.-listed stock. These ETFs do not hedge against the U.S. dollar and are intended strictly for short-term use by active traders. Both ETFs are listed and traded in Canadian Dollars on the TSX. The following LFG ETFs have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning:

Name Ticker Reference Stock LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU MicroStrategy Inc. LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU Coinbase Global Inc.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the structure and intended performance of the ETFs; and the benefit of LongPoint and the Company's involvement in the ETFs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the structure and intended performance of the ETFs may differ from current expectations; and the involvement of LongPoint and the Company in the ETFs may not provide the anticipated benefits.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that LongPoint and the Company's knowledge and experience will add value to the formation and management of the ETFs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +200 of their daily target over any period of time other than daily. An investor in an LFG ETF could lose their entire investment within a single day if the market value of the respective common stock declines by 50% or more that day. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from their daily target for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the daily target and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETF are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.







