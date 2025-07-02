Red Light Holland Announces Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris As Scientific Advisor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, a leading authority in psychedelic research, has joined the Company as an independent Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Carhart-Harris will provide strategic guidance on psilocybin research developments and assist with potential academic and regulatory collaborations. The advisory role will also include regular science-focused discussions to help advance the Company's research initiatives and educational outreach efforts with the aim of increasing safety and responsible access, if and when regulations permit.

"Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris is a true pioneer in psychedelic research, and his groundbreaking work has helped shape the global conversation around mental health innovation," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Having him join as a Scientific Advisor is not only an honour, it reinforces our dedication to advancing safe, effective, and evidence-based psychedelic solutions through world-class scientific leadership."

The appointment of Dr. Carhart-Harris represents another significant step in Red Light Holland's expanding scientific and market entry strategy, which includes:



A successful partnership with Dr. David Nutt and Drug Science, analyzing consensual data from the Company's microdosing app in the Netherlands.

Development of accurately dosed natural microdosing capsules with CCREST Labs in Montreal, Canada via 4 separate Health Canada approved psilocybin import permits of the Company's naturally-occurring psilocybin.

Collaborating with FDA-compliant and DEA-registered Irvine Labs in California, which has recently received a United States Controlled Substances Import Permit for the Company's naturally-occurring psilocybin and will be working toward increasing the shelf life of the microdosing capsules.

Distribution agreement with Allu Therapeutics, a specialized entity spun out from NUBU Pharmaceuticals in June 2024, focused solely on distribution and sales of psychedelic products in Australia and New Zealand. Notably, New Zealand has recently allowed for a first prescriber of psilocybin outside of a research setting. An upcoming collaboration with Arizona State University to support groundbreaking psychedelic genome project (PGP) research study.

As global markets continue to open up for therapeutic psychedelics, including some very recent positive news in the United States, New Zealand and Czech Republic, Red Light Holland continues to strategically position itself to leverage both their valuable real-world data collected from its operations and insights gained through strategic partnerships to maintain its responsible use policy and support evidence-based approaches to psychedelic medicine.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to successfully collaborate with Dr. Carhart-Harris; the Company's expectations regarding the benefits of the advisory relationship; statements regarding the potential outcomes of scientific guidance and research support; the Company's ability to effectively leverage the advisory relationship for R&D advancement; the Company's ability to collaborating with FDA-compliant and DEA-registered Irvine Labs in California; the Company's ability to ship their products from the Netherlands to the United States via an United States Controlled Substances Import Permit for the Company's naturally-occurring psilocybin; the Company's ability to then be working toward increasing the shelf life of the microdosing capsules; the companies expectations regarding academic and regulatory collaboration opportunities; the potential impact of the advisory relationship on the Company's research initiatives; statements regarding the Company's position in the psychedelic medicine landscape; the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof; the potential benefits resulting from the entering of the distribution agreement between the Company and Allu Therapeutics, including the potential legal import and distribution to New Zealand and Australia and eventually Australasia; the Company's ability to ensure the partnership with with Arizona State University to support groundbreaking psychedelic genome project (PGP) research study creates results needed, the Company and the Company's partners' ability to maintain stated licences and obtain all necessary additional licences and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the Company's continued commitment to its products for microdosing that can potentially be accessible in emerging legal markets worldwide.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued advisory relationship with Dr. Carhart-Harris; the Company's ability to successfully benefit from scientific guidance; the continued operation of laboratory partnerships with Irvine Labs and CCrest Labs; the ability to maintain regulatory compliance throughout collaborative efforts; the successful advancement of R&D initiatives; the continued development of the psychedelic medicine landscape; the Company's ability to maintain or exceed its current performance and carry out its business objectives; the Company's ability to capitalize on the potential benefits resulting from the distribution agreement with Allu Therapeutics; the Company and its partners' abilities to maintain stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval; the Company's ability to continue developing its products for microdosing that can potentially be accessible in emerging legal markets worldwide.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the inability of the Company to successfully collaborate with Dr. Carhart-Harris; potential changes in the advisory relationship; the inability to effectively leverage scientific guidance for business advancement; potential changes in regulations affecting psychedelic research or the Company's operations; the inability to maintain effective laboratory partnerships; the Company's inability to collaborate with FDA-compliant and DEA-registered Irvine Labs in California; the Company's inability to ship their products from the Netherlands to the United States via an United States Controlled Substances Import Permit for the Company's naturally-occurring psilocybin; the Company's inability to then be working toward increasing the shelf life of the microdosing capsules; the Company's potential challenges in R&D advancement; the Company's inability to maintain or exceed its current performance; the Company's inability to capitalize on the potential benefits resulting from the distribution agreement with Allu Therapeutics; the inability of the Company to complete Arizona State University research study to support groundbreaking psychedelic genome project (PGP); the inability to maintain stated licenses and obtain necessary regulatory approvals; the Company's inability to continue developing products for emerging legal markets.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The Company cannot make medical claims and is purely in a R&D phase with its partners Irvine Labs Inc.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.







