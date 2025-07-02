Clear Dermatology And Investigate MD Launch Two Groundbreaking Clinical Trials On Next-Generation Neuromodulators For Glabellar Lines
Dr. Brenda LaTowsky brings over a decade of research experience and has served as Principal Investigator in more than 100 clinical trials, including cutting-edge cosmetic studies targeting wrinkles, facial volume loss, and more. Board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. LaTowsky is known for her meticulous technique, compassionate care, and commitment to advancing dermatologic science. Dr. LaTowsky brings her expert leadership to Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD with patient-centered care to all who trust her practice for their skincare needs and goals.
"At Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD, we are dedicated to offering our patients access to the most advanced, research-proven therapies available," said Dr. LaTowsky. "Participating in these clinical trials allows us to provide state-of-the-art treatments that may set new standards in cosmetic dermatology. Our goal is always to deliver natural, balanced results while ensuring the highest standards of safety and patient care."
These trials represent a significant advancement in the field of non-surgical facial rejuvenation. By participating, patients gain early access to next-generation therapies under the close supervision of a board-certified dermatologist, while contributing to the development of safer, more effective cosmetic treatments for the broader community.
About Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center and Investigate MD : Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center and Investigate MD are committed to providing advanced, evidence-based skin care in a professional, compassionate environment. Their team of board-certified dermatologists, physician assistants, and licensed aestheticians deliver comprehensive medical and cosmetic services, from preventive skin cancer screenings to the latest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. They pride themselves on building lasting relationships with their patients and partnering with them to achieve optimal skin health and beauty.
Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center is also excited to share the opening of their newest location at 8841 E Bell Rd, Unit 201, Scottsdale. Patients in the area are encouraged to visit this new location as a convenient new option.
To learn more about ongoing clinical trials or to schedule a consultation with Clear Dermatology and Investigate MD's expert team, visit their website at or call their Scottsdale office today. Discover a clear path to skin health and beauty with the region's leading dermatology experts.
Media Contact:
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Contact Person: Kaytlynn Coonrad
Phone: (480) 398-1550
Address: 8841 East Bell Road
City: Scottsdale
State: Arizona
Postal Code: 85260
Country: United States
Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: href="/company/10740/GetFeatured">GetFeatured
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment