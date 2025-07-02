AIM Immunotech Announces Recent Presentation On The Potential Of Private-Public Partnerships For The Development Of Oncology Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCALA, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“AIM” or the“Company”) today announced a presentation and discussion on immunotherapies involving AIM's drug Ampligen at the recent U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025 , held June 17–20, 2025, across Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Stanford University. Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, a world-renowned research oncologist, presented on the drug and participated in a discussion session titled Revolution in Healthcare.

Dr. Kalinski has been a senior investigator for multiple oncology clinical studies involving Ampligen, which has been studied for conditions such as solid tumors, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. In his presentation and panel discussion, Dr. Kalinski presented his work with Ampligen as evidence of the potential successes that private-public partnerships can produce if companies, institutions and governmental agencies work together via joint clinical trials in the development of new treatments and therapies. Specifically, Dr. Kalinski believes that there is great potential to expand within the United States as well as Poland and other Central and Eastern European Countries, through such initiatives as the Translational Research Cancer Centers Consortium , or Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposia on Cancer Research and Care (5th Annual Marie Skłodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care ).

This year's conference theme was“Opportunities in Singularity.” The conference was organized by the US-Poland Science and Technology Symposium in partnership with Taube philanthropies, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Los Angeles, leading Polish universities, the Council of Polish Engineers in North America and Top 500 Innovators alumni.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels stated:“We can advance cancer research rapidly if we work together. This combined determination can pair innovative therapies with the critical funding needed to turn promising ideas into successful actions. In fact, putting this concept into practice will be one of my main goals at the upcoming Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposia on Cancer Research & Care in Warsaw, Poland in September, where I will be working to establish government- and industry-funded clinical partnerships and potential licensing agreements in Europe, with an emphasis on Poland.”

