Epos Now Unveils Major Systems Upgrade, Delivering Faster Business For Merchants Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tens of thousands of businesses worldwide are set to benefit from a significant performance upgrade, as point of sale and payments specialist Epos Now announces a major enhancement to its core platform architecture.Operating in 11 countries and supporting over 90,000 small and medium-sized business locations, Epos Now is a leading AI-powered point-of-sale and embedded finance platform. This upgrade is part of the company's ongoing investment in its integrated business ecosystem, which includes point of sale, payments, banking, and financial services.The update, now rolling out globally, significantly improves system responsiveness, data processing speed, and cloud communication efficiency. Early adopters of the upgrade reported a noticeable improvement in both transaction processing times and overall system performance.Importantly, the upgrade will be deployed automatically when tills sync with Epos Now's cloud servers, ensuring no disruption or downtime for users. Customers can expect faster performance across the board, leading to smoother operations and an enhanced end-customer experience.“This latest release represents a significant leap forward in system performance,” said Jason Downing, Senior Vice President of Product at Epos Now.“From quicker checkouts to more responsive back-office tools, this upgrade is all about delivering tangible benefits to our merchants. Whether you're running a single shop or managing multiple locations, this improvement will help you serve customers faster and operate more efficiently.”This upgrade reflects Epos Now's ongoing commitment to empowering business owners with cutting-edge tools that save time, increase sales, and streamline operations.“We built Epos Now to level the playing field for ambitious business owners, and this upgrade is another step forward in that mission,” said Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now.“By making our systems faster and more intelligent behind the scenes, we're giving our merchants the edge they need to adapt, grow, and deliver outstanding customer experiences.”

Press Office

Epos Now

+ +44 7442 509720

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.