Galgotias iOS Development Students Build “Artistica” — A Creative Platform that Connects Artists Worldwide
(MENAFN- Concept PR) For four B.Tech CSE students of Galgotias University — Aditya Kumar Gupta, Aida Sharon Bruce, Prateek Kumar Rai, and Roshan Karn — the desire was extended beyond just writing code. It was about building a community. Their app, Artistica, was created out of a personal desire to support other artists and provide a platform for artists to connect, inspire, and grow.
Born From Shared Passion, Built to Inspire
Artistica began as a class project at Galgotias University's iOS Development Centre but quickly evolved into something far greater. Rooted in personal journeys, the team drew from their own lives — from rediscovering forgotten passions to celebrating family legacies — to build a platform that transforms the belief in the power of art into a vibrant digital canvas.
For Aditya, Artistica was a way to give back by building something meaningful. Sharon envisioned a creative sanctuary where hidden talents could emerge and flourish. Prateek, inspired by his mother — a school principal and once an aspiring artist — was driven to ensure that talent, no matter how long dormant, would always have a stage. And for Roshan, Artistica became the perfect bridge between his love for technology and his desire to make a lasting, practical impact.
The spirit behind Artistica perfectly echoes the vision of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, who believes in empowering students to think boldly, innovate, and create solutions that truly make a difference in the world.
A Home for Every Creator
More than just an app, Artistica is a thriving, welcoming community that supports artists from all walks of life as they showcase their work, network with other creatives who share their interests, and develop their craft. The well-thought-out features of Artistica, such as the Explore section for finding new artists, the Community area for networking, and the Weekly Challenges to inspire creativity, tackle the actual issues that up-and-coming artists face: undervaluation, isolation, and creative blocks.
Supportive Mentorship at Every Step
Under the direction of Galgotias University's iOS Development Centre, which was founded in February 2024 in collaboration with Apple and Infosys, the team was given hands-on training, continuous guidance, and rigorous direction. From early ideation to optimising UI/UX and getting ready to scale the platform after launch, faculty assisted them in navigating the technical and creative processes.
More than an App — a Movement
With the support of their startup, Artistico Nest Pvt. Ltd., the four founders hope to transform Artistica into a movement that honours creativity rather than merely an app. Each brushstroke, drawing, or design that is shared on Artistica is a narrative, a challenge, and a moment of happiness. And all users will find their people, whether they are seasoned pros or aspiring artists.
A Platform Powered by Purpose
As they keep improving Artistica, these young founders embody Galgotias University's overarching goal of equipping students to have an impact in the real world. Artistica is evidence that when passion, skill, and mentoring are combined, the outcome can spur change well beyond the boundaries of the university — perfectly aligning with Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University vision of empowering students to innovate with purpose and drive positive change across communities.
