Star Sleep & Wellness Opens New Location In Mansfield Expanding Comprehensive Sleep Care To Better Serve The Growing DFW Community

Saving Lives, Healing Relationships, and Extending Careers

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have sleep issues? Have you been told that you snore or stop breathing at night? Star Sleep & Wellness, a leading provider in sleep diagnostics and comprehensive treatment, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Mansfield, Texas. This expansion reflects the growing need for accessible sleep health solutions in North Texas and the organization's continued commitment to transforming lives through better sleep.

Located at 1830 E Broad St, Suite 100, the Mansfield office will offer a full range of services, including sleep apnea evaluations, at-home testing, oral appliance therapy, CPAP therapy, and personalized care plans crafted by board-certified sleep specialists. The new facility features a welcoming, spa-like environment designed to put patients at ease while delivering clinical excellence.

"We listen to what matters most to our patients and their loved ones. We see firsthand how untreated sleep disorders can impact every aspect of a person's life-from energy levels and memory to heart health," said Dr. Kent Smith, CEO and Founder at Star Sleep & Wellness. "As we continue to expand throughout DFW, this Mansfield office allows us to extend our reach in order serve more of the community and ensure that more Texans have access to the care they deserve."

Star Sleep & Wellness is now welcoming patients at its new Mansfield location, joining established clinics in Irving, Dallas, McKinney, Frisco, and Denton. With a team of board-certified providers and dedicated wellness specialists, the practice delivers personalized care designed to restore rest - one night at a time. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit STSWell or call 844-409-4657.

About Star Sleep & Wellness

Star Sleep & Wellness is dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for sleep disorders including obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless leg syndrome. With six locations across the DFW metroplex, their mission is to help every patient reclaim a healthy, energized life through better sleep. Star Sleep and Wellness works with all health insurance providers and has recently established an assistance program allowing patients facing financial hardship to receive the care they would normally be denied. Star Sleep and Wellness continues to save lives, heal relationships and extend careers.

Contact:

Brandon Woltman

VP of Client Relations, Star Sleep & Wellness

Phone: 940-765-3702

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Star Sleep & Wellness Mansfield

