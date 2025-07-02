Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Star Sleep & Wellness Opens New Location In Mansfield Expanding Comprehensive Sleep Care To Better Serve The Growing DFW Community


2025-07-02 08:46:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Saving Lives, Healing Relationships, and Extending Careers

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have sleep issues? Have you been told that you snore or stop breathing at night? Star Sleep & Wellness, a leading provider in sleep diagnostics and comprehensive treatment, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Mansfield, Texas. This expansion reflects the growing need for accessible sleep health solutions in North Texas and the organization's continued commitment to transforming lives through better sleep.

Located at 1830 E Broad St, Suite 100, the Mansfield office will offer a full range of services, including sleep apnea evaluations, at-home testing, oral appliance therapy, CPAP therapy, and personalized care plans crafted by board-certified sleep specialists. The new facility features a welcoming, spa-like environment designed to put patients at ease while delivering clinical excellence.

"We listen to what matters most to our patients and their loved ones. We see firsthand how untreated sleep disorders can impact every aspect of a person's life-from energy levels and memory to heart health," said Dr. Kent Smith, CEO and Founder at Star Sleep & Wellness. "As we continue to expand throughout DFW, this Mansfield office allows us to extend our reach in order serve more of the community and ensure that more Texans have access to the care they deserve."

Star Sleep & Wellness is now welcoming patients at its new Mansfield location, joining established clinics in Irving, Dallas, McKinney, Frisco, and Denton. With a team of board-certified providers and dedicated wellness specialists, the practice delivers personalized care designed to restore rest - one night at a time. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit STSWell or call 844-409-4657.

About Star Sleep & Wellness

Star Sleep & Wellness is dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for sleep disorders including obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless leg syndrome. With six locations across the DFW metroplex, their mission is to help every patient reclaim a healthy, energized life through better sleep. Star Sleep and Wellness works with all health insurance providers and has recently established an assistance program allowing patients facing financial hardship to receive the care they would normally be denied. Star Sleep and Wellness continues to save lives, heal relationships and extend careers.

Contact:
Brandon Woltman
VP of Client Relations, Star Sleep & Wellness
Phone: 940-765-3702
Email: [email protected]
Website:

SOURCE Star Sleep & Wellness Mansfield

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02072025003732001241ID1109751775

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search