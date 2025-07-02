G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc. Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The certification covers core manufacturing processes including metal fabrication, painting and assembly, as well as production work tied to the company's proprietary product lines-charging towers for education, and custom truck bed storage systems and the installation of crane systems for the propane industry. These certified operations reflect the company's broader contract manufacturing capabilities, supporting customers who require documented process control, consistent quality, and a dependable U.S.-based production partner.

"Achieving ISO 9001 is more than a milestone-it reflects a shared commitment across our entire team to uphold the highest standards in everything we do," said Crystal Morgan, Director of Sales and Marketing. "It reinforces what our customers have come to expect from us: quality products, on-time delivery, and continuous improvement driven by real-world needs."

ISO 9001:2015 is the globally recognized standard for quality management systems. Certification requires organizations to document procedures, implement accountability systems, and demonstrate how quality objectives are monitored and met. Maintaining certification requires ongoing adherence to these standards through regular internal reviews and external audits.

About G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Columbus, Wisconsin, G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer. In addition to Roberts Manufacturing, its contract metal manufacturing services, the company also produces two proprietary product lines: PowerGistics charging solutions for education and Fisk Tank Carrier trucks for the propane industry. All operations are based in the USA.

For more information, visit or contact G.D. Roberts at 1-920-623-3979 or [email protected] .

SOURCE G.D. Roberts & Company