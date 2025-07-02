G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc. Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
"Achieving ISO 9001 is more than a milestone-it reflects a shared commitment across our entire team to uphold the highest standards in everything we do," said Crystal Morgan, Director of Sales and Marketing. "It reinforces what our customers have come to expect from us: quality products, on-time delivery, and continuous improvement driven by real-world needs."
ISO 9001:2015 is the globally recognized standard for quality management systems. Certification requires organizations to document procedures, implement accountability systems, and demonstrate how quality objectives are monitored and met. Maintaining certification requires ongoing adherence to these standards through regular internal reviews and external audits.
About G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc.
Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Columbus, Wisconsin, G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer. In addition to Roberts Manufacturing, its contract metal manufacturing services, the company also produces two proprietary product lines: PowerGistics charging solutions for education and Fisk Tank Carrier trucks for the propane industry. All operations are based in the USA.
For more information, visit or contact G.D. Roberts at 1-920-623-3979 or [email protected] .
