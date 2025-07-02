In-Depth Analysis Of Global Hypoparathyroidism Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 20252034

Hypoparathyroidism Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global hypoparathyroidism market sector has observed substantial growth trajectory in recent years, driven by key factors such as an upsurge in thyroid surgeries, heightened awareness of the disorder and a burgeoning need for treatments based on calcium and vitamin D supplements. With the market burgeoning from $0.95 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.03 billion in 2025, the sector demonstrates promising potential for a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Hypoparathyroidism Market Size?

By 2030, the hypoparathyroidism market is expected to reach a significant $1.42 billion, driven by an amalgamation of factors including the rise in recombinant parathyroid hormone therapies, increased funding in hypoparathyroidism research, expansion of healthcare systems, an aging population more susceptible to endocrine disorders, and increased efforts in early diagnosis initiatives.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Hypoparathyroidism Market?

Key driving forces behind the hypoparathyroidism market surge include the rising cases of thyroid cancer, which links directly to the demand for thyroid surgeries often causing damage to the parathyroid glands and leading to hypoparathyroidism. Medical advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies have enabled early detection of thyroid nodules, resulting in a rise in thyroid cancer cases. This in turn has increased the need for long-term disease management solutions, propelling the hypoparathyroidism market's growth. For example, in May 2024, the American Cancer Society reported a spike in thyroid cancer cases from 43,720 in 2023 to 44,020 in 2025.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Hypoparathyroidism Market?

Amongst the prominent players globally in the hypoparathyroidism market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Limited, Lupin Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Ascendis Pharma A/S, Extend Biosciences Inc., and Entera Bio Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hypoparathyroidism Market?

These leading companies are focusing on developing technologically advanced products, such as transition technology-based products, that exhibit enhanced treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes. For instance, Ascendis Pharma A/S launched YORVIPATH palopegteriparatide, a once-daily prodrug of parathyroid hormone PTH 1-34 focusing on maintaining physiological PTH levels to address underlying hormone deficiency in chronic hypoparathyroidism.

How Is The Hypoparathyroidism Market Segmented?

Market segmentation in the hypoparathyroidism market covers various aspects including:

1 By Treatment: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Adjunctive Therapies

2 By Type: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Calcium And Vitamin D Supplements, Emerging Therapies

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

5 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings

Followed by the segment breakdown, the hypoparathyroidism market is further broken down into sub-segments:

1 By Hormone Replacement Therapy: Recombinant Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone Analogues, Calcimimetics, Calcium And Vitamin D Supplements

2 By Adjunctive Therapies: Magnesium Supplements, Phosphate Binders, Other Supportive Therapies

What Are The Regional Insights In The Hypoparathyroidism Market?

In terms of market regions, North America was the largest in the hypoparathyroidism market as of 2024, However, Asia-Pacific is projected to rate as the fastest-growing region in the upcoming forecast period.

