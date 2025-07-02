Drone As A Service (Daas) Market Is Booming Expected To Reach $179 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture will increasingly involve a sophisticated interplay of robots, drones, remote sensors, and computer imaging. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said:“The overall drones as a service market will reach $179.3 billion by 2030. Surveillance and monitoring will be the largest revenue opportunity through 2030 High potential industry verticals include construction, insurance, aerospace and real estate Surveillance and mapping remain largest opportunities with maintenance and inspection rapidly gaining ground as high ROI solutions and Developing countries are fastest growing for many solutions due largely to substantial cost avoidance for expensive professional services.” It continued:“The fundamental principle underpinning cloud computing is the decentralization of computational resources. It posits that the physical infrastructure required for processing data and running applications no longer necessitates a local presence within a customer's own facilities. Furthermore, the precise geographical location of these computing resources becomes largely immaterial to the end-user. Imagine, if you will, computational power existing almost ubiquitously, like a utility that can be tapped into whenever and wherever the need arises. This abstract notion of computing residing "in the ether" highlights the on-demand and location-independent nature of the cloud.” Active Companies in the markets today include(NASDAQ: ZENA),(NYSE: DE),(NASDAQ: EH),(NYSE: AGCO),(NYSE: UAVS).

MarketsAndMarkets added:“This shift in paradigm has yielded significant advantages. Firstly, it has dramatically improved the utilization of computing assets. Instead of individual organizations maintaining underutilized servers and infrastructure, cloud providers can aggregate demand from numerous customers, leading to far greater efficiency. The evolution of cloud computing has fostered the "as a service" delivery model. This framework provides computational capabilities - be it processing power, storage, or specialized software - as a service that can be accessed over a network, typically the internet. This "as a service" approach has proven to be an exceptionally adaptable and scalable method for organizations to introduce and expand their computational capabilities without the upfront investment and management overhead associated with traditional IT infrastructure. This transformative "as a service" paradigm is now profoundly impacting the field of robotics. It is paving the way for "automation as a service", where robotic capabilities are offered as a readily available service rather than requiring the outright purchase and maintenance of physical robots. This shift unlocks new possibilities for businesses that may have previously found robotics cost-prohibitive or lacked the in-house expertise to deploy and manage them effectively.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Drone as a Service (DaaS) to California with Offer to Acquire an Engineering and Surveying Firm, Tapping into Precision Agriculture and Viticulture Market - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and enterprise SaaS, has signed an offer to acquire a California-based civil engineering and land surveying firm with a well established history of operations. This marks ZenaTech's first proposed transaction in the US West Coast or Southwest region, creating a strategic entry point into California ─ a high-value market for drone-based precision agriculture due to a massive agriculture economy, crop diversity, labor and water challenges, and an openness to innovation.

With a commercial, construction and sustainability solution customer base and a deep regional presence, the proposed acquisition positions ZenaTech to scale its Drone as a Service or DaaS survey operations. It also provides significant opportunity to expand into California's wine and agriculture sectors using advanced drone capabilities including aerial imaging, precision spraying, irrigation analytics, and wildfire detection and monitoring in high-risk areas.

“This proposed acquisition is more than just our first Southwest region location - it's a strategic foothold into a high-value, high-growth state for precision agriculture,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“The firm is a natural fit to help execute our growth strategy for crop health monitoring and precision spraying to serve viticulture, large estates, and commercial farming operations across California.”

With the global agricultural drone market projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for precision technologies in farming, California stands out as a key growth region as well as being home to nearly 90% of all US vineyard acreage . Considering California's mounting climate and agricultural challenges, ZenaTech's AI-powered autonomous drone solutions offer timely, scalable innovation that serves the needs of commercial enterprises, cooperatives, agriculture consultants, and public sector stakeholders.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model offers both business and government customers reduced costs and convenience to utilize drones to streamline legacy processes and manual tasks such as inspections, surveying, maintenance, precision agriculture and inventory management ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and utilizes ZenaDrone's multifunction AI autonomous drones.

The company has closed six acquisitions across the US to date as part of its DaaS business model and strategy and has announced it plans to complete approximately 20 more in the next 12 months. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently announced it has purchased Sentera, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based agriculture startup that uses smart imagery technology to monitor crop health via drone cameras.

The acquisition, announced May 23, allows the John Deere tractor maker to integrate Sentera's technologies into its digital farm management system to help farmers make more data-backed decisions. Drones equipped with Sentera's cameras can fly over fields at high speeds and take high-resolution images that are then processed to generate digital maps that locate harmful weeds and pests, assess crop health and identify any disease pressures, according to Deere.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world's leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Reignwood Aviation Group. Leveraging their respective strengths, the two parties will collaborate under China's national strategy for developing the low-altitude economy, guided by the principles of technology empowerment, scenario-driven innovation, and global expansion. Together, they aim to set a global standard for integrating traditional general aviation with next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft.

According to the agreement, Reignwood Aviation Group plans to deploy eVTOLs at scale, prioritizing at its operational hubs in key cultural and tourism destinations. The partnership will begin with consumer-facing applications such as low-altitude tourism and related ground services. Over time, the cooperation will further expand to UAM field to build a three-dimensional urban transportation network. In the long term, the two parties aim to expand to more scenarios and low-altitude services including passenger transportation, aerial logistics, emergency response, etc.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, recently announced it has entered into a set of agreements with Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited ("TAFE"). The agreements resolve all outstanding disputes and other matters related to the commercial relationship between AGCO and TAFE as well as TAFE's shareholding in AGCO, ownership and use of the Massey Ferguson brand in India and certain other countries, and other key governance issues between the parties.

The agreements will become effective upon the completion by AGCO and TAFE of certain governmental and other processes in India relating to the repurchase of the shares held by AGCO in TAFE.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the sale of two additional eBee X drones to South Korea, expanding the country's installed base of AgEagle's eBee drones to more than 100 units. This milestone strengthens AgEagle's strategic partnership with South Korea and reinforces its position as a leader in the Asia-Pacific drone market.

The eBee X, AgEagle's flagship fixed-wing mapping drone, is engineered for high-precision geospatial data collection and is ideally suited for applications including surveying, mapping, and photogrammetry. This latest sale builds on a well-established fleet, further strengthening AgEagle's reputation as a trusted provider of cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems.AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“Achieving our 100th eBee drone sale in South Korea represents a key growth milestone. It reflects the growing global demand for our advanced aerial solutions and validates the strength of our platform across a range of industries and geographies. As adoption accelerates in international markets like South Korea, we remain focused on scaling operations, deepening customer relationships, and delivering high-performance drone systems that meet evolving mission needs. This progress directly supports our commitment to building sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

