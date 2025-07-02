Kellyocg + Sevenstep Named RPO Leader, Star Performer By Everest Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kelly's permanent hiring solutions business recognized for breadth of solutions, strong technology stack

TROY, Mich., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG® + Sevenstep , the permanent hiring solutions business of leading specialty talent solutions provider Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2025 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment – Global . The recognition comes just months after the formal integration of KellyOCG's RPO specialty and Motion Recruitment Partners' talent acquisition brand, Sevenstep.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of global RPO providers based on their market impact, vision and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of service offerings, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

KellyOCG + Sevenstep's leadership position among RPO providers reflects the company's global footprint – now expanded to 71 countries with 33 in-country teams – and its end-to-end talent acquisition capabilities, encompassing enterprise and project RPO, sourcing for niche roles, executive search, consulting, advanced data and predictive analytics technology, and total talent management. These capabilities are delivered through end-to-end and modular solutions shaped to align and evolve with each client's needs and challenges.

“The post-merger entity of KellyOCG + Sevenstep has created a strong RPO value proposition and portfolio,” Sailesh Hota, practice director at Everest Group, said.“It has experience in catering to most major industries and supports hiring across both high-volume and specialized white-collar roles. This breadth is well complemented by a strong technology stack which combines Sevenstep's Sevayo® Insights and KellyOCG's Helix platforms. All of these capabilities combined with advisory support and value-added services have contributed to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – Global."

“Being named an RPO Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group validates the power of our combined capabilities at KellyOCG + Sevenstep,” said Amy Bush, RPO president at KellyOCG + Sevenstep.“Together, we deliver the scale, speed and strategic expertise that global organizations need to win talent in any market. With flexible, modular solutions and a relentless focus on outcomes, we help our clients build agile, high-performing talent functions that are truly ready for anything.”

