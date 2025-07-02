Three Dog Bakery® Treats Now Available At Petsmart Stores Nationwide

A range of Three Dog Bakery favorites is now available to pet parents in all PetSmart stores nationwide and online at petsmart.

- Craig Mickey, Chief Sales Officer at Three Dog BrandsKANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three Dog Bakery, a leading brand in humanized dog treats, announced its partnership with PetSmart, bringing its people-inspired treats to the leading omnichannel pet retailer in North America. A range of Three Dog Bakery favorites is now available to pet parents in all PetSmart stores nationwide and online at petsmart.The partnership marks a significant expansion for Three Dog Bakery, recognized for crafting irresistible human-like treats full of real, pup-friendly ingredients. PetSmart shoppers can now find a lineup of the brand's best-selling treats, including 2-Pack Lick'n Crunch! sandwich crèmes and the multi-flavor Assort“Mutt” Trio around the country.“We are thrilled to bring our people-inspired treats to PetSmart shelves nationwide," said Craig Mickey, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Three Dog Brands. "This partnership allows us to reach even more pet parents who want to treat their dogs to something truly special –a treat made with real, premium ingredients that brings the fun that only Three Dog Bakery can offer.”Pet parents can find Three Dog Bakery's PetSmart offerings at PetSmart stores nationwide and on petsmart. For more information about Three Dog Bakery's new product launches and people-inspired treats, visit threedog or @thredogbakery on Instagram and Facebook.###About Three Dog Brands, LLCAt Three Dog Bakeryour mission is to help pet parents unleash their unconditional love for their dog with deliciously irresistible dog treats. Three Dog Bakery has continued this mission by making“humanized” dog treats worthy of the word“treat,” crafted with love and real ingredients. Sniff out our treats at

