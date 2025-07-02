Portfolio Committee On Cooperative Governance And Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Committee Condemns Killing Of Ekurhuleni Metro's Forensic Audit Chief
The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has learned with shock about the brutal assassination of Mr Mpho Mafole, the City of Ekurhuleni's group divisional head of corporate and forensic audits.
According to media reports, the 47-year-old was gunned down on Monday while driving along the R23 in Esselen Park. Police reportedly discovered Mr Mafole's body inside his vehicle, riddled with gunshot wounds.
Mr Mafole, who was appointed to the position only three months ago, brought with him an impressive track record of public service, including 14 years in the Office of the Auditor-General of South Africa. He was tasked with uncovering financial irregularities and promoting transparency in the City of Ekurhuleni, one of the country's largest municipalities.
Committee Chairperson Dr Zweli Mkhize said the nature of Mr Mafole's work underscored the often-dangerous responsibilities undertaken by those at the forefront of rooting out corruption in our public institutions.“The committee condemns this cowardly and violent act as this not only threatens the lives of dedicated public servants but also seeks to intimidate and hinder efforts to build clean and accountable governance, particularly in our municipalities where systemic failures persist,” said the Chairperson.
Dr Mkhize said this tragedy is a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the protection of whistleblowers and anti-corruption officials.“Reforms to safeguard those who speak out and act against corruption must urgently be expedited.” He said municipalities, and the rest of government, must uphold the highest standards of financial oversight and integrity.
The Chairperson also noted that this tragedy comes as the committee prepares for the start of extensive oversight visits across provinces to demand accountability from municipalities following the latest dismal municipal audit outcomes.“The committee will continue to exercise its oversight mandate, working with all spheres of government to ensure that those who risk their lives in service of public accountability are protected and that the rot that enables criminality is eradicated,” he said.
“The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr Mafole's family, colleagues, and loved ones during this difficult time. We urge law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
