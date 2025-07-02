U.S. Gold Corp. Officially Joins The Russell 3000® And Russell 2000® Indexes In FTSE Russell's Annual 2025 Reconstitution

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that effective with the U.S. market open on June 30, 2025, the Company was added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index (the "Russell 3000") and the small-cap Russell 2000 Index (the "Russell 2000") as part of the 2025 annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes.

Inclusion in the Russell 2000, which is maintained for one year, is based on inclusion in the broader Russell 3000. The Company's common stock has also been automatically added to the applicable growth and value indexes. The Company's common stock experienced an unprecedented amount of trading volume on Friday, June 27, 2025, the business day immediately prior to the reconstitution taking effect.

The Russell 3000 includes the 3,000 largest U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 is a subset of the Russell 3000, comprising only small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30th for 2025. Index membership results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily based on objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"The official inclusion in the Russell 3000 not only validates the momentum we're building but also showcases our team's dedication to developing the CK Gold Project and delivering value to our shareholders," said Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold. Mr. Norman went on to say, "The increase in trading volume signifies heightened market visibility and institutional interest, ultimately broadening our shareholder exposure and attracting generalist investors to the opportunities we offer in the domestic production of strategic minerals and the creation of homegrown jobs."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the potential benefits of the Company's inclusion in the Russell indexes, increased visibility and institutional interest, the development of the CK Gold Project, the Company's ability to deliver value to shareholders, and expectations regarding domestic mineral production and job creation. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Neither the Company's inclusion in the Russell indexes nor any increase in trading volume resulting therefrom is any indication of future stock price performance. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]



SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED