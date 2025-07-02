Govee Lights Up Amazon Prime Day Summer With Bright New Deals

Exceptional discounts on smart lighting to transform living spaces for less

SEATTLE, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a leading innovator in smart lighting is turning up the wattage on summer savings this Prime Day.

From TV backlights that make your screen pop to outdoor lighting that transforms your home's exterior, Govee's Prime Day lineup has something for every room and outdoor space. Top deals include:



Govee 12-Inch RGBWW + RGBIC Smart Ceiling Light (43% Off): More than a ceiling light, this is a mood setter for any home. With vibrant multi-colored lighting and over 70 scene modes, you can transform any space from boring to brilliant with a simple tap. Whether you want to sync with your music or create a calming atmosphere for relaxation, this ceiling light does it all. Prime Day price: $45.49 (Original Price: $79.99)

Govee Floor Lamp 2 (39% Off): With impressive 1725lm brightness and adjustable color temperatures from warm 2200K to cool 6500K white, this lamp is perfect for everything from reading to creating ambiance. Like having a lighting designer in your living room. Prime Day price: $99.99 (Original Price: $164.99)

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro (34% Off): Don't neglect the outside of your home with these stunning outdoor lights that transform your home's exterior. The anti-glare lens and triangular design create beautiful lighting effects, while the IP67 waterproof rating means they'll withstand everything from summer storms to winter snow. Prime Day price: $499.99 (Original Price: $759.99 ) Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite (34% Off): Movie nights will never be the same once you add this game-changing backlight to your TV. Using advanced color-matching technology, it extends what's on your screen to the wall behind, making everything from sports to blockbusters feel more immersive. The 4-in-1 light beads include a warm white chip that creates natural, eye-friendly lighting, while the smart fish-eye correction ensures accurate colors that truly pop. Prime Day price: $58.99 (Original Price: $89.99)

Govee's smart products create immersive environments perfect for movie nights, summer gatherings, or everyday living. These exclusive summer savings are available for a limited time only during Amazon Prime Day.

More Prime Day Picks from Govee:

In addition to the top deals, Govee is offering major discounts on other fan-favorite products:



Govee COB LED Strip Light Pro (30% Off) – Delivers ultra-smooth lighting with 1260 LEDs per meter using advanced COB technology. Enjoy vibrant color and functional white light in one strip, plus Matter compatibility for seamless smart home integration. Now $69.99 (was $99.99).

Govee Table Lamp 2 (30% Off) – Bring a touch of magic to your desktop with 16 million colors, 60+ dynamic scenes, and adjustable brightness and temperature. Control it via touch, app, or voice. Now $55.99 (was $79.99).

Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 (29% Off) – Each bulb can shine in different colors with 100 lumens brightness. Built to withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions. Now $99.99 (was $139.99). Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp (20% Off) – Combines white light, ambient color, and a ripple lighting effect in one stylish lamp. Features five lighting combinations for any mood. Now $143.99 (was $179.99).



More deals can be found on Govee's Amazon Store and official websit . The big savings for Prime Day starts from July 8th.

With exceptional discounts up to 47%, whether you're looking to revamp your entertainment setup or enhance your outdoor ambiance, Govee's cutting-edge products make it easy - and more affordable than ever - to transform your living space with light, color, and convenience.

For more details about the brand, please visit govee .

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

